* Purchases by grinders up nearly 11 pct for year so far
* 2011/12 robusta coffee season ends slightly down
YAOUNDE Dec 20 Sic-Cacaos, Cameroon's main
local cocoa grinder, bought 20,031 tonnes of beans by the end of
November since the start of the season on Aug. 1, according to
statistics from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) that
were confirmed by the company.
The figures show purchases for the year so far are up 10.77
percent compared with the same stage last year.
Data showed that the firm, a subsidiary of Swiss-based
chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut AG, bought 4,891
tonnes of beans during the month, down from 6,860 tonnes at the
same stage last year.
A second grinder, Chocolaterie Confisserie du Cameroun
(CHOCOCAM), which bought 39 tonnes in the month of November last
year, did not buy any for same month this year.
Meanwhile, robusta coffee exports for the 2011/12 season
totalled 29,498 tonnes, some 0.20 percent down from the previous
year, according to provisional statistics provided by the NCCB.
NCCB data also showed that Cameroon had exported 526 tonnes
of arabica coffee by the end of November since the 2012/13
season began in early October.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by David Lewis and Alison
Birrane)