YAOUNDE Aug 20 Cameroon's only cocoa grinder,
Sic-Cacaos, bought 32,304 tonnes of beans during the full
2011-12 season which ended last month, figures issued by the
National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) and confirmed by the
company showed.
The figure compares to 30,514 tonnes bought by the company
during the 2010-11 season.
"Our initial plan was to buy between 35,000 and 40,000
tonnes this year so as to keep some in stock for the 2012/13
season (...)," said a senior official of the company who asked
not to be named. He attributed the lower purchases to a decline
in mid-crop production in the world's No. 5 producer.
Cameroon cocoa exports during the 2011-12 season fell by 10
percent to just under 180,000 tonnes.
Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of Swiss Barry Callebaut
based in Cameroon's economic capital Douala, sells cocoa
products across West and Central Africa. In 2009, the firm
upgraded its factory to raise processing capacity from 25,000 to
30,000 tonnes to meet ever-growing demand.
The company bought 1,275 tonnes and 2,562 tonnes of beans in
June and July respectively, the last two months of the season,
the NCCB data showed.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Helen Massy-Beresford)