* Cocoa market seen as too small for 3 contracts
* Monopoly concerns help drive support for new contract
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, June 19 The world's two major
agricultural commodity exchanges will soon go head-to-head in
cocoa, but insiders are sceptical that the small market can
support the addition of a third futures contract.
Last week the world's largest futures exchange operator CME
confirmed it would launch a London-based cocoa contract
in coming months.
That is a direct challenge to IntercontinentalExchange Group
Inc, which runs the existing two major cocoa contracts
in London and New York.
"I don't think the liquidity is there to support three
contracts," said Jonathan Parkman, joint head of agriculture at
broker Marex Spectron.
"It suggests that one of the contracts would not survive
into the future."
The CME is yet to publish the specifications for its planned
contract, but industry sources say it will be in most direct
competition with ICE's Liffe London-based contract, both are
sterling denominated and focused on the physical cocoa trade in
Europe.
"I think the battleground will be between the Liffe contract
and CME contract," Parkman said.
ICE's New York-based contract is dollar-denominated and
attracts more speculative or non-commercial trading.
ICE added the Liffe cocoa market to its New York derivatives
following its takeover of Liffe in November last year, making it
the operator of the two major cocoa markets.
At the time, some traders expressed concern that the
exchange would have a near monopoly over softs markets including
cocoa, lamenting the loss of competition.
"It's always good to have an alternative," a European trader
said.
Last week at the World Cocoa Conference in Amsterdam, when
asked whether the cocoa market was large enough to support three
futures contracts, Tim Andriesen, CME's head of agricultural
products, said: "The feedback we are getting is that the
contract that we're going to launch is one that the market will
support.
"We as an organization try not to chase opportunities that
don't exist, so for us to get to the point that we are ready to
launch a contract we've gotten there with a lot of
conversations with customers who have said 'if you do this we
will support it'."
ICE declined to comment on whether the cocoa market was
large enough to support an additional contract.
PHYSICAL CHALLENGE
It can be difficult for new futures contracts to gain
traction, a recent example being the CME's Black Sea wheat
contract, which has been virtually illiquid since its launch in
2012.
The ASEAN cocoa club spent years working on an Asia-based
cocoa contract as an alternative to the existing international
cocoa contracts -- to no avail.
"The jury is out as to whether they (CME) can convince
people but what they need to do is convince two or three big
players, or four or five, and once they go, that will be it," a
second European trader said, adding there was not room for all
three contracts.
Speaking on the sidelines of the conference in Amsterdam
last week, an executive from Cargill, one of the world's top
three processors of cocoa beans, said liquidity was crucial to
the success of a new contract.
"It's a relatively small market with a relatively low
liquidity and by adding another exchange I don't think that will
help to increase liquidity. For all the players in the market
liquidity is absolutely key," Jos de Loor, Cargill's president
of cocoa and chocolate, said.
At the same conference, major bean trader Olam International
said it was following the developments with interest.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Veronica Brown and
Keiron Henderson)