* Focus shifts to physical delivery specifications
* Too early to predict which contracts will succeed
By David Brough
LONDON, March 30 CME Group won the first
round of a battle of two new euro-based cocoa futures contracts
against rival exchange ICE Futures.
More than 200 lots traded through the CME contract on
Monday, marking the exchange's entry into deliverable soft
commodities as it seeks to break ICE's dominance of cocoa
futures trading.
ICE had no trades in its euro contract by late afternoon in
London. But it already dominates cocoa futures trading with its
longstanding sterling- and dollar-based cocoa contracts.
CME has sought to capitalise on concerns that ICE's sterling
contract does not always align closely with the physical market
in Europe.
A euro-denominated contract makes sense because chocolate
makers buying cocoa products such as powder and butter mainly
purchase in euros. The currency of the world's top cocoa grower
Ivory Coast, the CFA franc, is also pegged to the euro.
A euro contract would also reduce foreign currency costs for
some large processors such as Barry Callebaut and
Cargill with operations in continental Europe.
The CME contract <0#1CCP:> had trades totalling 240 lots, in
the July, September, December, and March 2016 delivery months,
as of 1723 GMT, after the session began with a handful of trades
in the spot July contract.
"CME would be reasonably pleased if they could see a couple
of hundred lots traded on the first day," said Jonathan Parkman,
joint head of agriculture at Marex Financial.
ICE's new euro contract <0#ECC:> had no trades by 1725 GMT.
On Friday, ICE's London cocoa futures contract traded 31,674
lots. ICE's sterling contract <0#LCC:>, which was originally
launched in 1928, is one of the last commodities futures traded
in sterling.
By late Monday the benchmark ICE May cocoa futures contract
had traded 15,879 lots.
"Today, by far the most popular contracts are the old,
existing ones," Parkman said, adding it was too early to tell
which of the new contracts would succeed.
Another senior London-based cocoa futures broker said
attention would shift to implementation of the physical delivery
process under the CME contract.
"At the moment, the liquidity is with the traditional
markets, as you would expect," he said. "This is a long-haul
game."
ICE said last week it will soon announce changes to the way
bulk cocoa is handled under its sterling and euro-denominated
markets.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Susan Thomas)