* Damaged certified cocoa around 1 pct of New York total
* Water-damaged certified coffee 8.3 pct of New York total
* Non certified arabica also damaged - importer
NEW YORK, Nov 29 ICE Futures U.S. said on
Thursday it flagged more certified cocoa as non deliverable
after a warehouse operator on the U.S. East Coast reported more
possible water damage in another location, one month after
Hurricane Sandy damaged the region.
Roughly 160 bags of certified cocoa are stored at a
Continental Terminals warehouse in Jersey City, NJ, which "may
have sustained water damage," ICE said in a notice.
The warehouse operator indicated the certified cocoa did not
sustain damage, but it has been flagged as non deliverable as a
precautionary measure, the exchange stated.
If damaged, it will bring the tally of damaged certified
cocoa to 7,260 bags, roughly 1 percent of all exchange certified
cocoa currently stored in the Port of New York. For coffee, the
beans damaged at Continental Terminals are 8.3 percent of the
certified arabica currently stored in the Port of New York,
which holds the most certified coffee in the United States at
just over 420,000 bags, exchange data showed.
Earlier this month, the exchange suspended a storage
facility in Kearney, NJ, operated by Continental Terminals until
damage caused by the hurricane is repaired. The suspension came
after Continental reported a total of 7,100 bags of certified
cocoa and 35,000 60-kg bags of certified arabica coffee were
damaged by the storm.
Bags of cocoa range from 62 kg to 69 kg (137 lbs-152 lbs).
Continental was immediately available for comment.
As a precautionary measure, all of the cocoa stored at the
Jersey City facility has been flagged as non-deliverable, ICE
said in a notice.
Continental Terminals also stores uncertified beans. One
U.S. importer who buys coffee for roasters had 5,000 bags of non
certified arabica beans at one of its warehouses in Kearney. He
continues to wait to be informed how much of it was damaged.
"Once the water got in there, the bottom bags burst so then
all the stacks fell over," he said. "So then you had one big
mountain of coffee bean bags that they're in the process of
going through, separating bag by bag."
Continental operates five ICE certified cocoa warehouses and
three certified coffee warehouses in New Jersey. It is the only
storage operator that has reported damage from Hurricane Sandy
to ICE.