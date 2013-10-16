* Pegs 2013/14 global cocoa deficit at 185,000 T

* Sees 2013/14 global consumption rising 2.75 pct

* Sees Ivory Coast 2013/14 output flat at 1.5 mln T (Adds details, quotes)

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, Oct 16 Strong demand for cocoa is likely to widen the deficit in the global market in 2013/14 from the year before and help keep prices up around two-year highs, major commodities trader Olam International Ltd said on Wednesday.

Prices of cocoa beans have surged some 20 percent in the past four months, hitting a two-year high of $2,765 a tonne earlier this week.

While world consumption continues to grow, spearheaded by Asia, output is not expected to keep pace.

Amit Suri, Olam's chief operating officer for cocoa, pegged the 2013/14 global deficit at 185,000 tonnes, compared with the previous year's 150,000 tonne deficit.

"The real story for 2013/14 is we are seeing a deficit that is consumption-led," Suri said.

"If you look a how the market has behaved in the last six to nine months, it's actually consumption which shone through."

Olam expects global consumption growth of 2.75 percent in 2013/14, compared with 3 percent the previous year. This is above the long-term average of around 2.5 percent.

Suri said prices could rise in the next two to four months to around $3,000 a tonne on a second-month basis, although there could be a correction downward in the shorter term as some funds take their profits amid a huge long position in the market.

"Sustainability initiatives have arrested the decline in crop production over the years, but it's not enough to have sustainably met the requirement from the demand side," Suri said.

Suri noted that domestic programmes to stabilise farmgate prices in the world's top two growers, Ivory Coast and Ghana, meant it took longer for international price signals to reach farmers.

"There is a delay of nine to 12 months from when the price move happens to when farmers will receive the stimulus, which is also one of the factors which leads us to believe that the situation we are seeing today will lead to higher prices for a sustained period," Suri said.

Olam did not see any major supply problems so far in 2013/14.

"As far as crops are concerned, we actually expect larger than last year's crop in Ghana and Ecuador," Suri said.

Olam forecast Ghana's 2013/14 output at around 840,000 tonnes, up from 770,000 tonnes the previous year.

In top grower Ivory Coast, Olam expects output of 1.5 million tonnes, in line with the previous year.

Suri noted, however, that above-average rainfall would be needed in Ivory Coast and Ghana in October and November to make up for a "substantial deficit in soil moisture" following slightly lower-than-trend rainfall earlier this year.

EXPENSIVE BUTTER

Suri said China, India and Indonesia were leading the rapid growth in consumption, although mature markets including Europe and North America also exceeded demand growth expectations in 2012/13.

"Asian demand growth, though a bit weaker now than it has been in the past, is still growing in real volume terms," he said.

Olam estimates that Asia consumes almost 20 percent of global cocoa powder and 12 to 15 percent of butter and liquor. When a cocoa bean is processed, it produces near equal parts of butter and powder.

"What is remarkable is emerging market growth has been as much about real chocolate as it has been about powder-based chocolate flavouring, compound chocolates, drinks and ice cream," Suri said.

The rising consumption has caused cocoa butter prices to rise above the price of butter equivalents such as vegetable fats and oils.

"There will be some segments of the market, which are more price sensitive and will be actively looking to switch seeing this difference in price. In some sectors we are starting to see that happen," Suri said.

Olam, a processor of cocoa beans, has a new plant due to start commercial operations in Ivory Coast in the first quarter of 2014.

The cocoa sector is currently undergoing a wave of consolidation, with agricultural trade house Cargill expected to purchase rival Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa operations. That follows Barry Callebaut's purchase of Petra Foods.

The Cargill/ADM deal is expected to attract regulatory scrutiny, particularly in regions where both companies have production facilities, which could open up opportunities to other players in the market.

Suri declined to comment on whether Olam would be interested in any of ADM's cocoa assets. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)