LONDON Nov 17 The European Cocoa Association (ECA) has called for cocoa to be exempted from proposed European Union rules on origin labelling, arguing the regulations could lead to significantly higher prices.

The European Commission is due to report by Dec. 13 on how it will implement mandatory labelling rules which could apply to ingredients constituting more than 50 percent of a food item, including cocoa in some chocolate bars.

The Brussels-based ECA, whose members include Barry Callebaut AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co, Olam International Ltd and Cargill, said in a statement the rules would "severely affect the availability of supply, current production, trade flows and marketing practices.

"This is turn would result in significant additional costs for the European cocoa industry and the consumer," it added.

Sales of chocolate bars with high cocoa content have been rising in the EU.

The ECA, a trade association, said the industry would have to separate sourcing, trace specific origins and increase storage capacity to comply with the new rules.

"One could question whether the drastic changes expected are proportionate with the objective of improving the European consumer's information," the ECA said.

It noted cocoa was already exempt from labelling rules in non-EU chocolate producer Switzerland. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Holmes)