By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, Jan 28 Ghana's Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), the West African nation's largest domestically-owned processor, has shut its main facilities due to maintenance, the company said on Thursday, and not because of debt.

The firm closed its two main plants, which have a total annual grinding capacity of 64,500 tonnes and produce semi-finished products including cocoa butter, liquor and powder for export mainly to Europe.

A smaller confectionery factory which produces chocolates will remain open.

CPC spokesman James Ekow Rhule said the company shut down the two production lines on Monday night and placed around 80 workers on leave. He said the closure was expected to last about four weeks.

CPC, which was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2003, owes at least $50 million in arrears to regulator and marketing board Cocobod for raw beans supplies, two government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources said Cocobod decided in January to blacklist CPC due to its mounting debts, forcing the company to buy beans on the more expensive open market, a situation they said potentially placed further stress on its financials.

Rhule acknowledged that CPC owed Cocobod arrears in beans supply but said he had no knowledge of the regulator formally cutting beans supply to the company.

"I have not heard, nor seen any official notification from Cocobod indicating that they were stopping the supply of beans to CPC," he said.

CPC's last full year statement said revenues in 2014 were $36.4 million, down from $60 million in 2013. It operated at a loss both years. No figures were available for 2015.

Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer, currently processes less than 30 percent of its total output locally, far less than the government's target of domestically grinding half its production.

Other grinders currently operating in Ghana include U.S-based Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland plants and France's Touton. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier and Katharine Houreld)