ACCRA, Sept 21 Cocobod, Ghana's cocoa regulator,
signed a $1.8 billion loan with international banks on Wednesday
to finance purchases for the 2016/17 season, which is due to
open next month, it said.
The size of the loan, which was signed in Frankfurt with 24
banks, is equal to the amount secured last year. Ghana, the
world's second-biggest cocoa producer, will use the funds to
purchase 850,000 to 900,000 tonnes of beans from farmers,
Cocobod Chief Executive Stephen Opuni said.
The loan, the largest pre-export soft commodity financing
facility in sub-Saharan Africa, was oversubscribed by $640
million, Cocobod said.
Lead arrangers were Deutsche Bank, Natixis
, Cooperative Rabobank, Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi, Nedbank, Societe Generale
, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana
International Bank and DZ Bank.
Ghana had hoped to produce around 850,000 tonnes of cocoa
this year but a government source told Reuters on Tuesday that
output had been reduced to 780,000 tonnes due to severe and
prolonged drought between December and March.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)