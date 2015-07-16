(Repeats, with no change to text, because of corrected Alert)

NEW YORK, July 16 North American cocoa grindings fell 8.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2015 to 120,359 tonnes, according to data from the National Confectioners Association on Thursday, falling within the low end of expectations.

It was the third straight weak quarter following two years of quarterly increases. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chris Reese)