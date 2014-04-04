* Q1 grindings seen up 3 pct versus previous year

* Processing margins have improved since last year

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, April 4 Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind data is expected to show a modest rise in processing, underpinned by consumption growth, analysts and traders said on Friday.

The European Cocoa Association (ECA) data is expected to log an increase of around 3 percent in grindings for the first quarter of 2014, compared with the same period a year earlier, when it publishes data on Thursday next week.

The ECA reported that 339,377 tonnes of beans were processed in the first quarter of 2013, when poor processing margins caused a 3.9 percent decline in grindings.

Grindings grew consistently in the following three quarters.

"Last year all of us were caught out by the return of a degree of confidence in Northern Europe and North America, which drove a recovery in consumption that was unexpected," said Jonathan Parkman, joint head of agriculture at brokerage Marex Spectron.

"Confidence now seems to be returning to areas in Southern Europe and areas that didn't benefit from the recovery in confidence last year. I think that will support the grinds."

Estimates for growth in the grind ranged from 1.5 percent to 5 percent.

"If it rises by 5 percent you will see the market go up 50 pounds," a European trader said. July cocoa on Liffe was currently trading around 1,851 pounds a tonne.

Traders said processing margins had improved to some degree from the first quarter of 2013, although excess global grinding capacity still capped the recovery.

"Because the overcapacity has been quite substantial for a couple of years now, it has been quite hard for the grinders to make the sort of margins that they would like. Having said that, processing margins have definitely recovered," Parkman said.

The profitability of cocoa processors depends on the combined cocoa ratio, which is based on sales prices for cocoa butter and powder relative to bean prices.

"The combined ratio has improved but there's still much too much capacity. Probably capacity utilisation has risen because the top-tier companies' sales have been quite good," a European trader said.

Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker, reported on Thursday a rise in half-year profits and said sales volumes in the period increased 3.1 percent on a stand-alone basis, or 17.6 percent including the business acquired from Petra Foods in 2012.

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Tuesday that growing demand for luxury chocolates in Europe and increasingly the Americas and Asia should help boost sales and profit margins this year. The company confirmed its long-term goals for 6-8 percent sales growth.

Parkman said for the 2013/14 season, which began on Oct. 1, global grindings were expected to rise 3.3 percent.

North American grindings are due on April 17.

The Cocoa Association of Asia has not yet indicated when it will publish its quarterly data. (Editing by Dale Hudson)