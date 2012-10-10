* Third quarter grindings seen down 15-20 pct
* Cocoa processors cut output, reduce factory hours
* Mintel sees W. Europe choc market shrink 5 pct on yr
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Oct 10 Falling chocolate demand in
Europe due to the economic crisis is expected to cut the
continent's cocoa grinding in the third quarter.
Grindings, an indicator of demand, are expected to fall
between 15 and 20 percent from the same period in 2011, analysts
and traders said.
This would mark the second consecutive quarter of sharp
falls, after Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind was down a
record 17.8 percent, Brussels-based European Cocoa Association
(ECA) data showed in July.
"I have seen no cause for improvement," said a Germany-based
cocoa trader.
"Several pressers have cut output, some big multi-national
pressers are on short time working in Germany. German
confectionery demand is not good and exports are falling."
The largest chocolate market in Europe by value, Germany's
chocolate confectionary market is forecast shrinking to $7.24
billion in 2012, down around 9 percent from the previous year,
data from market researchers Mintel showed.
European cocoa traders said slowing chocolate demand and
poor cocoa processing margins triggered the resale of cocoa
beans by major processors last month.
The world's largest chocolate products maker Barry Callebaut
has said that during the first nine months of its
fiscal year 2011/12, double-digit sales in the Americas, Asia
and eastern Europe helped offset still sluggish demand in
southern Europe.
"There are no signs of an end to the euro zone crisis and
consumer spending is very weak in south Europe including the big
markets of Italy and Spain," said a second Germany-based trader.
Cocoa demand growth typically tracks GDP growth and small
luxuries like chocolate are suffering.
Mintel said that while the global chocolate market value
will be little changed on the year at $84.5 billion in 2012,
Western Europe's chocolate market value is set to fall by around
5 percent.
Sluggish demand has also hit Liffe cocoa prices
which slid to a two-and-a-half month low this week.
"Expectation is for a lower grind, I think it's in the
price," said a London-based broker.
"If it falls more than 20 percent I think there will be some
fund liquidation. The surprise would be a fall of less than 12
percent or above 25."
Europe's third-quarter grinding data is due to be published
by the ECA on October 16.
The International Cocoa Organization forecasts global
2011/12 October-September grindings at 3.94 million tonnes,
slightly higher than the previous season's 3.93 million tonnes.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the global grind for the
Oct-September year that's just finished came in balanced or down
1 percent," said Jonathan Parkman, joint head of agriculture at
broker Marex Spectron.
"This year we're heading towards getting powder and butter
stocks back to more manageable levels."