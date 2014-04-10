BRIEF-Ales groupe Q1 revenue up at EUR 63.1 million
* Q1 revenue EUR 63.1 million versus EUR 59.9 million year ago Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Adds details, quote)
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, April 10 Europe's first quarter cocoa grind was broadly in line with the same period a year ago, data from the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association (ECA) showed on Thursday.
European grindings rose 0.4 percent from the same period last year to 340,735 tonnes.
The figure was below traders' expectations for a rise of around 3 percent.
"It was below market expectations but maybe market expectations were unrealistic because I think if you look at the grinding that's going on outside of Europe any growth in Europe is positive," a European analyst said.
"When you take the European grind in the context of what's going on elsewhere I don't think the figure's too bad."
The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) estimates for the 2013/14 season ending September 30, global grindings will rise around 2.5 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Pravin Char and David Evans)
* Q1 revenue 1.15 billion euros versus 1.03 billion euros year ago