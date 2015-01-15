(Adds milestone to paragraph 1, background)
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK Jan 15 North American cocoa grindings
fell for the first time in two years, a strong sign that higher
chocolate prices have begun to curb consumers' appetites for the
sweet treat.
The drop is smaller than in Europe, the world's biggest
cocoa processing region, as it continues to struggle through a
financial crisis.
North American cocoa grindings for the fourth quarter of
2014 fell 1.95 percent year-on-year to 122,886 tonnes, according
to data from the National Confectioners Association on Thursday.
That brought full-year grindings to 521,657 tonnes, up 2.4
percent from 2013 and the highest since the data pool was
expanded to include Mexico and Canada in 2009.
The results, which are considered a gauge of demand for
chocolate's key ingredient, are in line with estimates that
ranged widely from 4 percent lower to 2 percent higher.
The lower quarterly processing data came as higher chocolate
prices reached store shelves after chocolate makers such as
Hershey Co and Mars Chocolate North America raised their
prices due to soaring costs for cocoa, milk and nuts in 2014.
Earlier in the day, Europe's fourth-quarter cocoa grind was
reported down 7.4 percent from the same period last year to
323,061 tonnes, its lowest fourth-quarter grind since 2005.
It was lower-than-expected and weighed on cocoa futures
prices.
One trader said the steep drop may have been due to the
possibility of at least one large grinder buying a semi-finished
product from a producing country rather than processing it
themselves as cocoa powder stocks were high.
Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury
chocolate and Oreo cookies, said last year that its price
increases sparked a backlash by some European consumers and
retailers.
All eyes are now turning to Asia, which has yet to report
its quarterly grind data. Processing capacity has soared in
Indonesia while dropping sharply in Malaysia.
Bean processing is increasingly taking place in the world's
three biggest producing countries: Ivory Coast, Ghana and
Indonesia. Cocoa grindings rose by 8 percent in the 2013/14
marketing year in West Africa and 21 percent in Indonesia,
International Cocoa Organization data showed.
The 11 companies that took part in the North American survey
are: ADM Cocoa, Barry Callebaut, Blommer
Chocolate Co, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Co, ECOM, Ghirardelli
Chocolate Co, Guittard Chocolate Co, Hershey Co, Mars Chocolate
North America, Nestle Chocolate & Confections and
World's Finest Chocolate Inc.
