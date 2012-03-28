NEW YORK, March 28 The amount of cocoa stored at
ICE Futures U.S. licensed warehouses exceeded 5.3 million bags
on March 27, the highest in five years, and ICE spokesman said
on Wednesday.
There were 5,304,005 bags reported by exchange warehouses on
Tuesday, up 225,335 bags from the previous day. This is the
hi ghest since May 2007 when stocks reached 5,361,642 b ags, ICE
data showed.
ICE recently added certified cocoa stock to its daily
report. On Tuesday, this stood at 454,993 bags. This number
could fall sharply on April 2, when it will reflect the
expiration of stocks that were certified in December.
Cocoa certification automatically expires after two delivery
periods. For example, cocoa certified in December will only
remain certified through March for delivery. The roughly 87,626
bags certified in March will remain certified through May for
delivery on that contract.
This will leave potentially 367,731 bags to either be
delivered or returned to warehouse stocks for recertification.