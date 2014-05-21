* World's biggest chocolate maker says Indonesia must raise
cocoa bean output
* Says China, India new markets for chocolates
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 21 World No.3 cocoa bean producer
Indonesia should push to more than double output to 1 million
tonnes a year to meet Asia's growing appetite for chocolate and
demand from local grinders, a senior official at Barry Callebaut
said on Wednesday.
The world's biggest chocolate maker has said it expected a
balanced global cocoa market in 2013/14 but that global bean
output needed to rise to satisfy growing appetite for the treat.
"Indonesia has to pick up and produce more cocoa," Daudi
Lelijveld, vice president for cocoa sustainability, said on the
sidelines of a conference in Singapore.
"China and India are the next two markets for chocolate
products. They are saying: 'give us chocolates, give us
chocolates'."
Indonesian cocoa bean output could fall to an eight-year low
of 425,000 tonnes in 2014 due to disease and poor weather.
"In the future, it needs to become a 1 million-tonne
country. But it's got a long way to go before it gets there,"
said Lelijveld.
Cocoa processing capacity in Indonesia is being boosted by
new facilities being built by multinational companies such as
Cargill, Olam International Ltd and Barry
Callebaut.
Olam plans to invest $61 million to build a cocoa-processing
plant in Indonesia, its first in Asia, while Cargill has
commissioned a plant there.
But the expansion is facing a steep shortfall of beans,
dealers have said, fuelling a likely jump in imports from West
Africa.
Barry Callebaut supplies food groups such as Nestle
, Unilever and Mondelez.
Global cocoa prices have risen about 10 percent this year on
concerns the El Nino weather phenomenon could hurt supply.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)