ABIDJAN May 2 Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing regions climbed last week, supported by firm demand from local grinders and merchants, farmers and buyers said on Wednesday.

In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the cocoa belt, farmers said the average price rose to between 550 CFA francs ($1.11) per kg and 600 CFA, up from 500 CFA to 550 CFA the week before, as some buyers paid higher prices to meet growing demands for volume.

"There was strong demand from grinders. Some farmers were able to get up to 600 francs, because the grinders want lots of cocoa," said Salam Kone, who farms near Soubre.

"The quality is not very good. We are far from seeing main-crop quality, but we are seeing lots of local buyers loading trucks to go sell in the port of San Pedro," he added.

In the western region of Gagnoa, farmers said the average price surged to between 525 CFA francs and 575 CFA from 500 CFA to 525 CFA the previous week as merchants competed to build stocks in anticipation of higher prices expected in the coming weeks once the mid-crop truly gets underway.

"The price has gone up because many of the warehouses that were closed are now open. People are looking for lots of cocoa in order to sell later at higher prices," said farmer and coop manager Francois Badiel.

A similar scenario played out in the western region of Duekoue where farmers said prices rose to between 525 CFA and 550 CFA, up from about 500 CFA the previous week.

The mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast is usually marketed from early April to September, but a five-month dry spell that lasted until March has delayed harvesting, which is expected to pick up slowly this month.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers said farmgate prices increased to between 500 and 550 CFA francs per kg from between 450 CFA francs per kg and 500 CFA the week before on growing demand.

"There is more and more demand. Trucks are loading up in the bush, but buyers are requiring a lot of sorting before they take anything," said Marcel Aka, who farms in Daloa.

The purchases manager of a European cocoa exporter said the average price at the port of Abidjan had risen slightly to between 750 CFA francs and 780 CFA for major buyers from around 750 CFA the previous week.

"The prices aren't moving too much at the port. There's still not much cocoa, and it's bad quality, but we think that things will start moving in the next two weeks," said the manager, who asked not to be name.

($1 = 495.9980 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Helen Massy-Beresford)