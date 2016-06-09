ABIDJAN, June 9 Ivory Coast's cocoa marketing board will allow companies to export smaller beans than usual for the rest of this season because of a weak crop, according to a document seen by Reuters, though exporters said it is too late to make a difference.

The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said in a note to exporters on June 7 that it has authorized the export of beans with a count of 125 beans per 100 grams, up from the previous ceiling of 120 beans per 100 grams.

The change was meant to reflect the smaller sized beans that were shrunk by a prolonged dry season and harsh winds.

Exporters have long called for the ceiling to be raised and complained that the previous level for beans destined for export during the April to September mid-crop was too low.

According to them, the counts have been coming in between 125 and 160 per 100 grams. Last season the average size was 110 beans per 100g, according to groups of exporters (GEPEX and GNI) and the CCC.

Now, many say it is too late to make a difference.

"We had asked the CCC to take that decision at the beginning of the crop but the CCC had refused. Now it's a little bit late and it's a pity," said the head of an international company.

Contracts had been signed last summer for a graining of 112 beans per 100g maximum, some operators added.

"70 to 80 percent of the contracts we signed last summer fixed the limit to 112 beans because we were not expecting graining going beyond," the head of another European company said.

"We had to readjust our contracts with our customers and to pay penalties", he added. "This decision changes nothing." (Writing by Marine Pennetier, Editing by Edward McAllister and Elaine Hardcastle)