By Ange Aboa
| ABIDJAN, June 9
ABIDJAN, June 9 Ivory Coast's cocoa marketing
board will allow companies to export smaller beans than usual
for the rest of this season because of a weak crop, according to
a document seen by Reuters, though exporters said it is too late
to make a difference.
The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said in a note to
exporters on June 7 that it has authorized the export of beans
with a count of 125 beans per 100 grams, up from the previous
ceiling of 120 beans per 100 grams.
The change was meant to reflect the smaller sized beans that
were shrunk by a prolonged dry season and harsh winds.
Exporters have long called for the ceiling to be raised and
complained that the previous level for beans destined for export
during the April to September mid-crop was too low.
According to them, the counts have been coming in between
125 and 160 per 100 grams. Last season the average size was 110
beans per 100g, according to groups of exporters (GEPEX and GNI)
and the CCC.
Now, many say it is too late to make a difference.
"We had asked the CCC to take that decision at the beginning
of the crop but the CCC had refused. Now it's a little bit late
and it's a pity," said the head of an international company.
Contracts had been signed last summer for a graining of 112
beans per 100g maximum, some operators added.
"70 to 80 percent of the contracts we signed last summer
fixed the limit to 112 beans because we were not expecting
graining going beyond," the head of another European company
said.
"We had to readjust our contracts with our customers and to
pay penalties", he added. "This decision changes nothing."
