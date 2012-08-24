* Brazil has claimed cocoa lacked proper documents
* Incident has led to Brazilian ban on Ivorian cocoa
* Official says documents included fumigation certificate
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, Aug 24 Ivory Coast inspected and
certified two shipments of cocoa beans totaling 10,000 tonnes
for export to Brazil, where officials say they arrived infested
with insects, the West African nation's cocoa marketing board
said on Friday.
Brazilian officials said earlier this month that the
shipments, exported in July, lacked the usual documents showing
they had been fumigated after loading into the ships' hulls in
Ivory Coast.
Brazil's agriculture ministry said last week it had
temporarily suspended imports from the world's top grower
pending an Ivorian investigation.
"The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) would like to make clear
that the offending shipments were definitely inspected and
phytosanitary certificates were issued," the marketing board
said in a statement.
A CCC official, who asked not to be named, confirmed that
the documentation for the shipments included fumigation
certificates.
"All the papers concerning fumigation exist. We really do
not know what happened. Only investigations will allow us to
determine who was responsible," the official said.
An inquiry involving the exporting firms, the CCC and
Ivorian agriculture ministry as well as Brazilian authorities is
currently under way to determine how the shipments became
contaminated, the statement said.
"The fumigation of cocoa upon exportation is a legal
obligation and a commercial necessity for registered coffee and
cocoa exporters," the statement read.
"Not doing so would endanger not only the Ivorian export
image but also their commercial efforts."
Neither Ivory Coast nor Brazil has released the names of the
export and shipping companies involved.
Ivory Coast, which exported more than 1.5 million tonnes of
cocoa during a record 2010/11 season, has called the infestation
of the two shipments an "exceptional case".
Brazilian officials have also said there is no record that
any previous shipments imported from Ivory Coast contained
insects.
The CCC said on Friday that trade relations between the two
countries had not been damaged by the incident.
Brazil's cocoa development agency, Ceplac, said there were
four or five kinds of insects found in samples from the
shipments, all of which were also common in Brazil. None were
pests found on cocoa plantations or a threat to Brazil's own
production.
The shipments have since been fumigated and were awaiting
further testing last week to determine whether the level of
infestation was below the threshold that restricts the cocoa's
use or requires it to be incinerated.
Local media in Brazil reported that Nestle's
Brazilian division was the buyer of 4,000 tonnes of the infested
cocoa, while the remaining 6,000 tonnes had been purchased by
U.S.-based food processor Cargill.
Brazil, the world's sixth-ranked cocoa producer, also
imports around 60,000 tonnes of beans annually for processing
into products for local consumption and export. The country was
the No. 2 ranked producer until the early 1990s, when a fungal
disease decimated production.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jane Baird)