* Brazil has claimed cocoa lacked proper documents * Incident has led to Brazilian ban on Ivorian cocoa * Official says documents included fumigation certificate (Adds Brazil agri. min insistence that trade deal violated) By Loucoumane Coulibaly ABIDJAN, Aug 24 Ivory Coast inspected and certified two shipments of cocoa beans totaling 10,000 tonnes for export to Brazil, where import inspectors say they arrived infested with insects, the West African nation's cocoa marketing board said on Friday. The world's top cocoa grower refuted an accusation by a Brazilian official earlier this month that the shipments, exported in July, lacked documents showing they had been fumigated after loading into the ships' hulls in Ivory Coast. Brazil's agriculture ministry said last week it would suspend imports from the world's top grower pending an Ivorian investigation. It said on Friday that it sent notification of the ban to Ivorian authorities on Aug. 23. "The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) would like to make clear that the offending shipments were definitely inspected and phytosanitary certificates were issued," Ivory Coast's marketing board said in a statement. A CCC official, who asked not to be named, confirmed that the documentation for the shipments included fumigation certificates. "All the papers concerning fumigation exist. We really do not know what happened. Only investigations will allow us to determine who was responsible," the official said. The Brazilian agriculture official who made the claim could not be reached on Friday to respond, but a press official from the ministry said regardless of whether documents were supplied, the deliveries violated a bilateral agreement with Ivory Coast. "What violates the agreement between the two countries is the fact that the cargo came with live insects," the press official said, which would put Brazilian cocoa at risk if the insects turned out to be pests from cocoa plantations, he said. "Even if fumigation was done, it wasn't done properly. Any insects present should have been dead but there were live insects when it reached here," he said. An inquiry involving the exporting firms, the CCC and Ivorian agriculture ministry as well as Brazilian authorities is currently under way to determine how the shipments became contaminated, the statement said. "The fumigation of cocoa upon exportation is a legal obligation and a commercial necessity for registered coffee and cocoa exporters," the statement read. "Not doing so would endanger not only the Ivorian export image but also their commercial efforts." BRAZIL INQUIRY Brazil is also carrying out its own inquiry at the northeast port of Ilheus in Bahia state where the cocoa entered the country. It hopes to find out why the cocoa was unloaded from the ships when anomalies were detected. The findings will be published in Brazil's official journal, the agriculture ministry press official said, but it could not estimate when. Neither Ivory Coast nor Brazil has released the names of the export and shipping companies involved. Ivory Coast, which exported more than 1.5 million tonnes of cocoa during a record 2010/11 season, has called the infestation of the two shipments an "exceptional case". Brazilian officials have also said there is no record that any previous shipments imported from Ivory Coast contained insects. The CCC said on Friday that trade relations between the two countries had not been damaged by the incident. Brazil's cocoa development agency, Ceplac, said there were four or five kinds of insects found in samples from the shipments, all of which were also common in Brazil. None were pests found on cocoa plantations or a threat to Brazil's own production. The shipments have since been fumigated and were awaiting further testing to determine whether the level of infestation was below the threshold that restricts the cocoa's use or requires it to be incinerated. Local media in Brazil reported that Nestle's Brazilian division was the buyer of 4,000 tonnes of the infested cocoa, while the remaining 6,000 tonnes had been purchased by U.S.-based food processor Cargill. Brazil, the world's sixth-ranked cocoa producer, also imports around 60,000 tonnes of beans annually for processing into products for local consumption and export. The country was the No. 2 ranked producer until the early 1990s, when a fungal disease decimated production. (Additional reporting by Peter Murphy in Brasilia; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jane Baird and Sofina Mirza-Reid)