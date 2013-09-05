* Disease first appeared in central cocoa belt in 2003
* Researchers and farmers say it has since expanded its
reach
* Impact being masked by expanding number of plantations
By Loucoumane Coulibaly and Ange Aboa
NIABLE/DUEKOUE, Ivory Coast, Sept 5 Swollen
shoot disease is pushing deep into Ivory Coast's primary
cocoa-growing regions despite government efforts to combat it
and could hurt output from the world's top grower over the long
term.
In the decade since it struck the centre-west growing
regions, the disease has spread to 12 percent of all Ivorian
cocoa farms, the government says. For now, experts say the
impact on output is being masked by production from new
plantations.
"It's progressing without a doubt," said Francois Ruf, an
economist with French agricultural research centre CIRAD.
"It's already been devastating around Gagnoa, Guitry, Fresco
and outside the Tai national park as well," he said, describing
an area that straddles some of Ivory Coast's most productive
cocoa farmland in the southwest.
The viral disease, first identified in neighbouring Ghana in
the 1930s, causes a drastic reduction in yields in the first
season following infection and then typically kills trees within
a few years.
When it emerged in the centre-west region, the disease soon
killed off 8,600 hectares of cocoa in Sinfra and Bouafle,
leading to a 66 percent drop in output there, Ivorian
authorities said.
It has since also been found near Issia, in the Daloa region
that accounts for a quarter of the Ivorian crop, according to
the cocoa marketing board, CCC.
Farmers said the disease was also gaining ground in the east
along the border with Ghana, an area known for producing
high-quality cocoa.
"We started seeing it two years ago. In the beginning, I
didn't know what it was," said Noudoun Silue, who farms eight
hectares near the western town of Duekoue. "We had to cut down
the sick trees so the others wouldn't be contaminated."
The CCC in 2008 started a project to map the affected zones,
which is still unfinished. Its preliminary surveys show the
disease has affected 12 percent of cocoa farms across Ivory
Coast, the government said.
An Ivorian agronomist, who is involved in the study but
asked not to be named, said that around 150,000 hectares of
Ivory Coast's 2.5 million hectares of cocoa farms are either
threatened or have already been destroyed.
Ivory Coast produces nearly 40 percent of the world's cocoa.
PRODUCTION TO FALL?
Hoping to fend off an epidemic like the one that destroyed
nearly 200 million trees in Ghana in the 1940s, Ivory Coast said
last year it was seeking 46 billion CFA francs ($92.6 million)
from international agencies to help fight the disease.
"It's true that there are risks. Production could fall, but
not in a drastic way," said Jeremie Kouassi, head of the
national agricultural research centre in Abengourou region.
CIRAD's Ruf said that, for now, extra beans from new
plantations have masked the real impact of the disease on
Ivorian cocoa output.
Little undeveloped farmland remains in the cocoa belt,
however, and the government has pledged to clear farmers out of
protected forest reserves, which have been used to plant some of
the newest farms.
"If the effects of the creation of new plantations fade,
production in Ivory Coast will recede, partly due to swollen
shoot," Ruf said.
While researchers are working to develop new varieties of
cocoa capable of resisting swollen shoot infection, for now
farmers are forced to chop down infected trees to save their
plantations and those of neighbours.
But it is a difficult decision to make.
And rather than replant and risk another infection years
down the line, many farmers choose to abandon cocoa entirely in
favour of less vulnerable crops such as rubber.
"At first I thought someone had cursed me ... Soon I'd lost
20 hectares," said cooperative manager N'Dri Kouao, who farms in
Ambeyenou, 12 km north of the eastern border town of Niable.
"The (rural development) agents asked me to replant with
new, more resistant varieties. But I'm afraid. I'm going to
plant rubber instead," he said.
($1 = 497.0310 CFA francs)
(Additional reporting by Kwasi Kpodo in Accra; Writing by Joe
Bavier; Editing by David Lewis and Jane Baird)