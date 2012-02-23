ABIDJAN Feb 23 The GEPEX group of
exporters that accounts for about 55 percent of Ivory Coast's
cocoa exports has agreed to end its boycott of auctions, three
industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The group, which includes Nestle, Cargill
, Barry Callebaut, Olam and ADM
Cocoa, will take part in auctions starting from Friday,
the sources told Reuters, asking not to be named.
Many main exporters in the world's top grower had boycotted
the auctions for forward sales of next season's crop, arguing
that reforms, aimed at guaranteeing farmers about 50 to 60
percent of the market price, were unclear and unworkable.
"We will take part in the auction but that doesn't mean we
are in agreement on everything," the head of an international
export firm told Reuters.
"We are continuing our discussions with the government and
the CGFCC (regulator) to find an overall agreement on the taxes.
There are still lots of little points of disagreement," he
added.
Last week, a separate group of exporters, which included
majors such as Armajaro and Noble and accounts for
about 40 percent of Ivory Coast's exports, reached an agreement
with the government and ended its boycott of the auctions.