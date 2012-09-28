ABIDJAN, Sept 28 Delfi Cocoa, a division of
Singapore-based Petra Foods Ltd., joined a list of
companies with a licence to export cocoa from top grower Ivory
Coast for the 2012/2013 season due to start next week.
A total of 76 exporters and cooperatives have been granted
licences, down from 81 for the 2011/2012 season, according to a
list of operators registered by the Coffee and Cocoa Council
(CCC) obtained by Reuters on Friday.
The reduction was due to a decrease in the number of
licensed cooperatives.
Here is the full list of the firms, which are Ivorian unless
otherwise stated:
AFRECO
ADM Cocoa Sifca-ADM Cocoa (U.S.)
AGRICOM
Armajaro Negoce (U.K.)
Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)
CAP
BIO Partenaire2CICS
AGRO Export
*Cargill Cocoa (U.S.)
Cargill West Africa (U.S.)
*CEMOI (France)
CEMOI Trading (France)
*Choco Ivoire
CINDURA
CIPEXI-Continaf (Netherlands)
Cocaf Ivoire-Noble (Singapore)
COEX
CONDICAF
C.U.A
DELFI Cocoa-PETRA FOODS (Singapore)
GAD Continental
DINCOMCI
ETCCI
GAD Continental
CGTCI
Green & Brown Commodities
HELIOS Export
Ivoire Compagnie de Cacao
Ivoire Compagnie de Cacao Negoce
Inter Agro
Ivoire Cocoa Products
IVCAO
MIRAL
NESTLE (Switzerland)
NOVEL (Switzerland)
Omni-Value
Outspan-Olam (U.K)
S3C
*SIDCAO
*SACO-Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)
SIVECCO
SOGIM
SAF Cacao
SDTMCI
SIACO
SONEMAT
SUCDEN (France)
TAN Ivoire
TAFI
Touton negoce (France)
TROPICAO
*UNICAO-ADM Cocoa (U.S)
ZAMACOM-Ecom Trading (Switzerland)
* grinders established in Ivory Coast
Cooperatives
CABF
CAVG
CAASI
CACOCI
CAGC
CAGRAAS
CAPODU
CASAH
CASBO
CAY WANDA
CAT Export
CNEK
COKAGNAN
COOABAS
COOPAAKK
ECOOKIM
ECOOPAD
ECOOPANCI
CAGO
COOPAAI
COOPABEM
COOPADIS
COOPAGY
(Created by Ange Aboa; Editing by Joe Bavier)