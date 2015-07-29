By Ange Aboa
| ABIDJAN, July 29
ABIDJAN, July 29 Major cocoa buyers are
boycotting a scheme in Ivory Coast aimed at guaranteeing local
firms a share of the lucrative export market, arguing that these
players lack the expertise and financing to ensure reliable
deliveries.
A 2011 reform of the cocoa sector in Ivory Coast, the
world's largest producer, specified that a significant share of
the annual crop should be allocated to local companies for
export, in a bid to develop the domestic industry.
This season, the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) regulator
awarded contracts to local exporters for the delivery of 150,000
tonnes of cocoa, from an estimated total crop of 1.7 million
tonnes.
The CCC uses a messaging system to pair up international
firms seeking cocoa with local exporters who handle the
shipment. Major international firms present in Ivory Coast
include Cargill, Singapore's Olam, Sucden
and Barry Callebaut.
The boycott could leave the CCC holding several thousands
tonnes of unsold cocoa beans at the start of the 2015/2016 cocoa
season.
"We know all the local exporters and we know that they are
not able to buy and export the beans on a deadline," said a
director at one of the main international exporters. He said
that the process for awarding the contracts to local firms was
opaque and mired in favouritism.
"We have tacitly decided not to participate in the messaging
system handling international contracts for the upcoming 2015/16
season because of that," he said, asking not to be identified.
The CCC was not immediately available to comment.
Another director at a major export company told Reuters that
they wanted the regulator to return to a previous arrangement
under which international companies had a greater say in who
handled their shipments.
Meanwhile, a group of six local exporters is lobbying the
government to increase the total amount of beans allocated to
them for export to 200,000 tonnes.
The CCC already provides local exporters with tax breaks and
other incentives to increase capacity and boost their expertise.
Victoria Crandall, an analyst with pan-African lender
Ecobank, said the initiative could expose the CCC to legal risks
if shipment quality was sacrificed and that it was an
ineffective use of subsidies.
She said many cocoa purchasers were not interested in the
contracts due to counterparty risks, with traders complaining
that the contracts were not awarded on the basis of logistical
or financing competence.
"Unless there is a significant discount on these contracts
... interest will remain low," she added.
(Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Pravin
Char)