* Government abandoned liberalisation in 2012/13 season
* New rules limit exporters' main crop purchases
* Merchants must offload bean stocks within 30 days of
purchase
(Adds details, quotes from exporters)
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, Oct 13 Ivory Coast's government has
introduced stricter regulation of its world-leading cocoa sector
for the 2014/15 season as it reasserts its control following a
decade of liberalisation, according to a document from the
country's marketing board.
The government abandoned a system of spot buying in the
2012/13 season, selling forward its anticipated crop in order to
fix a guaranteed minimum price for farmers and encourage
investment in ageing plantations.
The reforms, which also included stricter quality standards,
have largely won the government praise for raising farmer
incomes and improving the reputation of Ivorian cocoa. Some
exporters were quick to criticise the new regulations, however,
claiming they were overly restrictive and risked cutting into
their profit margins.
Under the new measures contained in a memorandum sent to
exporters and merchants by the Coffee and Cocoa Council last
week, exporters are limited to 110,000 tonnes of bean purchases
during the October-to-March main crop harvest.
Of that, 70,000 tonnes will be permitted for the period from
October to December and 40,000 tonnes from January to March. No
restriction was placed on the volumes exporters may purchase
during the April-to-September mid-crop, which generally produces
smaller beans typically used for semi-refined cocoa products.
Under Ivory Coast's system of forward sales, exporters bid
at auction on the right to export specific volumes of beans
during a fixed time frame.
According to the new regulations, they are now only allowed
to purchase 10 percent more beans that they have the right to
export, therefore clamping down on the secondary market for bean
sales between exporters.
Exporters will also no longer be allowed to pay above the
government-fixed price scale, which set a price of 938 CFA
francs ($1.81) per kilogramme for beans arriving at the ports of
Abidjan and San Pedro during the main crop.
"I think they are trying to protect the little guys and
encourage more local processing," said one Abidjan-based
exporter. "It will help them, but the big exporters won't be
happy."
Last season, exporters were permitted to pay merchants up to
15 CFA francs above the price scale upon delivery in order to
guarantee supplies.
Violating the price will now lead to a fine of 50 CFA
francs/kg on the volumes purchased. Exporters will, however, be
allowed to pay year-end bonuses of 10 CFA francs/kg to merchants
supplying 500 to 3,000 tonnes and 15 CFA francs/kg over 3,000
tonnes.
"The financial sanctions are disproportionate. We no longer
have any freedom in how we work. The CCC is guiding us in
everything. It's not normal," said the director of a European
exporter based in Abidjan.
The CCC also placed new restrictions on merchants and farmer
cooperatives, who will now only be allowed to hold bean stocks
for 30 days, the memorandum stated.
"Any operator having difficulty offloading their stocks
within this period must expressly contact the Coffee and Cocoa
Council in order to find a solution," the document read.
In order to track these stocks the CCC will for the first
time require merchants and cooperatives to declare their weekly
purchases.
"The CCC has taken radical measures and we think its just a
way of controlling the sector from start to finish without
allowing us any kind of margin," a third exporter told Reuters.
(1 US dollar = 519.3200 CFA franc)
(Additional reporting and writing by Joe Bavier; editing by
William Hardy)