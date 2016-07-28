(Adds quotes details)
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, July 28 Output from cocoa grinders in
top grower Ivory Coast has dropped nearly nine percent so far
this season as increasingly poor bean quality forced companies
to slow or halt operations, industry statistics showed on
Thursday.
Some 338,000 tonnes of beans had been processed by the end
of June since the 2015/16 season began on Oct. 1, down from
370,000 tonnes during the same period of the previous season,
according to figures from the GEPEX exporters' association.
In June alone, processing in Ivory Coast, which is both the
world's top cocoa producer and the leading grinder, plummeted
nearly 21 percent to 31,000 tonnes of beans compared to 39,000
tonnes during the same month last year.
According to GEPEX, the exporter association that includes
Ivory Coast's grinders, the West African nation domestically
processed 490,000 tonnes of cocoa last season.
The four biggest grinders - Barry Callebaut,
Cargill, Olam International, and Cemoi -
are operating at around 40 percent of their capacity compared to
60-70 percent at the start of the season, GEPEX members told
Reuters.
Several smaller grinders have suspended operations entirely.
"We have stopped buying beans and are only grinding our
stocks as are our competitors," said the director of one
processor, adding that the company had halted grinding at one of
its two factories.
Ivory Coast is currently harvesting its April-to-September
mid-crop.
Mid-crop beans are typically too small to meet export
standards and so are mostly bought by grinders to be made into
semi-refined products such as cocoa butter and powder.
Bean size is determined by the number of beans per 100 grams
of cocoa, known as the bean count, with a higher number
reflecting smaller beans.
"No one is buying mid-crop beans right now because the bean
count has risen to 155 or 160. We expect nothing more from this
harvest," said the director of another Abidjan grinding company.
Several grinders also complained of high levels free fatty
acids (FFA).
Smaller beans contain less cocoa butter, the ingredient that
gives chocolate its texture, while FFAs erode the quality of
butter.
One company director said the cocoa butter content had
dropped to 47 percent from 53 percent last year, meaning more
beans were needed to make up the deficit. FFA levels were as
high as 9 percent, whereas the acceptable level is 1.75 percent,
he added.
Grinders said they expected the supply crunch for factories
to continue into the October-to-March main crop. Poor weather
could lead to a slow start to the harvest and processors will be
competing with bean exporters for supplies.
"Everyone is going to make a rush for the beans in the main
crop but there won't be enough to go around because they're not
certain to be good," said the director of one grinding company.
(Editing by Nellie Peyton, Joe Bavier and David Evans)