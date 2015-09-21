Sept 21 French company Bouygues and
Swiss group Movenpick will team up with Ivorian firm Saprim to
invest 55 million euros ($61.56 million) on a luxury hotel in
Ivory Coast's commercial capital, the firms said on Monday.
Work on the new five-star hotel will begin in the next six
months and is expected to be ready within 30 months, or by the
end of 2018, according to a statement by the three companies.
"The cost of the hotel is around 55 million euros of which
most will be financed by Saprim and Bouygues," said Jean-Gabriel
Peres, chief executive officer of Movenpick hotels and resorts.
Four years after the end of a civil war, economic powerhouse
Ivory Coast's coastal city of Abidjan is booming and its hotels
are often fully-booked.
The hotel and tourism sector currently accounts for 4.8
percent of Ivorian GDP versus 0.6 percent in 2011.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
(Reporting by by Ange Aboa)