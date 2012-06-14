SAN PEDRO, Ivory Coast, June 14 Ivory Coast's
port of San Pedro, a leading export point for cocoa beans, is
seeking $230 million from private investors connected to the
Port of Antwerp International (PAI) to fund expansion plans, a
port official said.
The two shipping hubs signed a partnership agreement last
year aiming to develop 2,000 hectares of unused property near
San Pedro's current terminal. PAI is due to draw up a master
plan for the port and carry out studies on the infrastructure
and operations.
The company, a subsidiary of Antwerp's port authority, will
help find investors for the project, Guy Manouan, commercial and
marketing director for the port of San Pedro, said on Thursday.
"In the three years to come, we will need around 120 billion
CFA francs ($230.4 million) for the expansion and the berths,"
he told Reuters.
"Through the use of their network, the port of Antwerp is
going to bring us investors to finance the development of the
port," he said.
San Pedro is Ivory Coast's second port after Abidjan, the
top cocoa grower's commercial capital.
More than 522,000 tonnes of cocoa beans, roughly half of
export volumes, passed through San Pedro last year, up from
435,000 in 2010. It is also an exit point for natural resources
such as rubber and timber.
Both Ivorian ports aims to increase container traffic.
The port of Abidjan plans to nearly triple annual container
capacity to 2.3 million units by 2016 to keep up with regional
competitors following a decade of neglect, its director said
last week.
Nearly half of all container traffic between Europe and
Africa, around 10 million tonnes of freight, flowed through the
port of Antwerp in 2011. One tenth of that traffic was with
Ivorian ports.
($1 = 520.7450 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier,
editing by Jane Baird)