* Season opens Oct. 1 under sweeping reform

* Marketing body to announce guaranteed price soon

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN, Sept 25 Cocoa prices across most of Ivory Coast's main growing regions were higher last week as farmers held back beans in anticipation of an initiative starting next month to fix a government-guaranteed farmgate price, farmers and buyers said.

The 2012/13 season in the world's top grower opens on Oct. 1 under a sweeping reform of the sector aimed at assuring farmer incomes and encouraging reinvestment in ageing plantations.

Ivory Coast's cocoa marketing board is expected to announce a new season-long farmgate price this week and there are fears that potential disruptions caused by the implementation of the scheme could affect output.

A purchasing manager at a European cocoa export firm told Reuters on Tuesday that the average price at the port of Abidjan remained largely unchanged at around 850 CFA francs ($1.67).

"Nothing's moving. The cocoa isn't coming out. The people in the bush are waiting for the new price to be announced," said the manager, who asked not to be named.

The average price at Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro also remained stable at between 850 CFA and 900 CFA francs per kg.

"There's not enough cocoa right now. The competition among the grinders who are demanding lots of beans is keeping the prices high," said the San Pedro-exporter, who also asked not to be named.

ICE December cocoa was up $14 or 0.6 percent at $2,460 per tonne on Tuesday as traders awaited further details of the new reforms. Liffe December cocoa was up 5 pounds ($8.10) or 0.3 percent at 1,588 pounds per tonne.

In the western region of Gagnoa, farmers said the average price was between 600 CFA francs per kg and 650 CFA, from about 600 CFA francs per kg the previous week.

"The middle men are raising their prices, but many farmers are not prepared to sell. They are all waiting for the new price before releasing their beans," said Gagnoa cooperative manager Francois Badiel.

In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian cocoa belt, farmers said the average price was about 650 francs CFA francs per kg, compared with between 575 CFA francs and 650 CFA the week before.

"The middle men haven't been able to get their hands on enough cocoa. Everything is on hold here," said local farmer Emile Konan.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for around a quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers said the average farmgate price was between 600 CFA francs per kg and 650 CFA, from between 550 and 650 CFA francs the previous week.

"There is good quality. All the merchants want cocoa. There is strong competition to buy beans because we are just days from the start of the season," farmer Attoungbre Kouame who farms in the outskirts of Daloa. ($1 = 507.8840 CFA francs) ($1 = 0.6174 British pounds) (Editing by Joe Bavier and Anthony Barker)