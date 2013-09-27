ABIDJAN, Sept 27 Cocoa farmgate prices in most
of Ivory Coast's principal growing regions rose in the past week
as farmers held onto their beans while waiting for a new
benchmark marketing price to be decided by the government,
farmers said on Friday.
The main cocoa harvest season in the world's top grower will
open officially on Oct. 1 and most farmers said they were
expecting to get more than the benchmark 700 CFA francs ($1.44)
per kg set for the April-to-September mid-crop.
The Ivorian government carried out a wide-ranging reform
last year aimed at increasing income for farmers and encouraging
investments in the sector. Following the reform, the government
fixes a guaranteed cocoa farmgate price every season.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces about
a quarter of Ivory Coast's output, farmers were reluctant to
sell their beans at 700 CFA francs per kg, from between 550 and
650 a month ago amid increasing competition from buyers.
"There have been very few sales since last week, farmers are
holding onto their cocoa, waiting for the start of the season,"
said Abel Konan, who farms in the outskirts of Daloa.
"Buyers are offering between 650 CFA francs per kg et 700
CFA francs par kg, compared with an average 600 CFA francs a
month ago, but farmers are no longer accepting it," said Konan.
In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the Ivorian
cocoa belt, farmers have also increased their prices as beans
sizes have improved.
"We have very good quality beans, we cannot sell at 700 CFA
francs, in October, they will fetch more," said Lazare Ake, who
farms near Soubre.
Prices were also on the rise in the eastern region of
Abengourou, near the border with Ghana.
($1 = 485.6240 CFA francs)
(Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Bate Felix;
editing by James Jukwey)