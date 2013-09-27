ABIDJAN, Sept 27 Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's principal growing regions rose in the past week as farmers held onto their beans while waiting for a new benchmark marketing price to be decided by the government, farmers said on Friday.

The main cocoa harvest season in the world's top grower will open officially on Oct. 1 and most farmers said they were expecting to get more than the benchmark 700 CFA francs ($1.44) per kg set for the April-to-September mid-crop.

The Ivorian government carried out a wide-ranging reform last year aimed at increasing income for farmers and encouraging investments in the sector. Following the reform, the government fixes a guaranteed cocoa farmgate price every season.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces about a quarter of Ivory Coast's output, farmers were reluctant to sell their beans at 700 CFA francs per kg, from between 550 and 650 a month ago amid increasing competition from buyers.

"There have been very few sales since last week, farmers are holding onto their cocoa, waiting for the start of the season," said Abel Konan, who farms in the outskirts of Daloa.

"Buyers are offering between 650 CFA francs per kg et 700 CFA francs par kg, compared with an average 600 CFA francs a month ago, but farmers are no longer accepting it," said Konan.

In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the Ivorian cocoa belt, farmers have also increased their prices as beans sizes have improved.

"We have very good quality beans, we cannot sell at 700 CFA francs, in October, they will fetch more," said Lazare Ake, who farms near Soubre.

Prices were also on the rise in the eastern region of Abengourou, near the border with Ghana.

($1 = 485.6240 CFA francs) (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Bate Felix; editing by James Jukwey)