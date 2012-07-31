By Loucoumane Coulibaly
| ABIDJAN, July 31
ABIDJAN, July 31 Cocoa farmgate prices were
stable to slightly lower in most of Ivory Coast's growing
regions last week due to poor bean quality and flat buyer
activity linked to the annual holiday period, farmers and buyers
said on Tuesday.
A purchasing manager at an Abidjan-based international cocoa
export firm said the average price at the port of Abidjan was
around 760 CFA francs ($1.42) per kg, little changed from
740-780 CFA per kg the previous week.
"Moisture levels of beans was high, and there isn't much
pressure anymore to buy, because a lot of exporters are on
holiday. It's calm, but I think it will pick up again in
mid-August," the manager said, asking not to be named.
Farmers in the world's top cocoa-producing nation are now
harvesting the 2011/12 mid-crop after a slow start due to months
of dry weather. Heavy rains and overcast weather have cut
volumes and affected quality, however, as farmers are struggling
properly to dry their beans.
The average price at Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro
was about 750 CFA francs per kg, compared to 750-770 CFA the
previous week.
In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian
cocoa belt, farmers said the average price remained stable at
around 500 CFA francs per kg.
"There are only a few local buyers taking beans. Lots of
buyers are closed, because there are not enough beans in the
bush," said Salam Kone, who farms near Soubre.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for
about a quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers also
said the average price was stable at about 500 CFA francs per
kg.
"There isn't any cocoa left. Competition is very weak," said
farmer Abel Konan.
In the southern region of Aboisso, farmers said the average
price declined to about 500 CFA francs per kg, from between 550
and 525 CFA the previous week, due to the high moisture content.
"There's humidity in the beans. There isn't any sunshine to
properly dry them," said Etienne Yao, who farms on the outskirts
of Aboisso.
In the southern region of Divo, farmers said the average
price fell to 500 CFA francs per kg from about 525 CFA the
previous week for the same reason.
"The prices are down a bit. The weather is overcast, and
that makes drying difficult," said Amadou Diallo, who farms on
the outskirts of Divo.
($1 = 535.8030 CFA francs)
(Editing by Joe Bavier and Anthony Barker)