ABIDJAN Aug 8 Cocoa farmgate prices in most of
Ivory Coast's main growing regions barely changed last week,
despite an increase in port prices, as buying was lacklustre in
the annual holiday period, farmers and buyers said on Wednesday.
A purchasing manager at an Abidjan-based international cocoa
export firm said the average price at the port of Abidjan was
around 850 CFA francs ($1.61) per kilogramme, up from 760 CFA
per kg the previous week.
"Prices were up due to the international market. But there
isn't much activity. It's the holidays," the manager said,
asking not to be named.
The average price at Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro
was about 850 CFA francs per kg, compared with 750 CFA the
previous week.
Cocoa futures were steady on Wednesday, consolidating gains
after both the London and New York markets hit multi-month highs
the previous session, supported by bullish technical signals and
concerns over the coming West African main crop.
ICE December cocoa futures were unchanged at $2,450 a
tonne, after reaching a 5-1/2 month high of $2,457 on Tuesday.
Liffe December cocoa futures were up 3 pounds at 1,661
pounds ($2,600) per tonne.
Farmers in the world's top cocoa-producing nation are now
harvesting the 2011/12 mid-crop after a slow start due to months
of dry weather.
Regular showers since the beginning of the rainy season in
April had raised hopes of a robust start to the forthcoming main
crop, which opens on Oct. 1.
Weeks of heavy rain and overcast weather have cut volumes
and affected quality, however, and there are fears that an
outbreak of fungal black pod disease in the past few weeks could
affect early output from the crop.
In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian
cocoa belt, farmers said the average price rose slightly to 500
to 550 CFA francs per kg, from around 500 CFA francs the
previous week.
"The price is up a bit. There are a few local buyers coming
from time to time to take the little cocoa there is in the
villages," said Emile Konan, who farms near Soubre.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for
about a quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers said
the average price remained stable at around 500 CFA francs per
kg.
"Most of the warehouses are closed. Activity is very weak.
There are not many buyers offering an acceptable price," said
farmer Attoungbre Kouame.
In the southern region of Aboisso, farmers said the average
price was unchanged at 500 CFA francs per kg.
"It's still the same price. There isn't enough cocoa, and
many of the buyers are away," said Jean Tano, who farms on the
outskirts of Aboisso.
"We think that in about two weeks, when there is a bit of
cocoa coming out, the buyers will be back to buying," he said.
($1 = 528.1460 CFA francs)
($1 = 0.6390 British pounds)
