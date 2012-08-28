* Fungal black pod threatening output
* Buyers returning from holidays, stocking beans
* New season opens in little over a month
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, Aug 28 Cocoa farmgate prices in most of
Ivory Coast's main growing regions were stable to slightly
higher last week as buyers sought to stock beans amid concerns
of supply shortfalls in the run up to the new season, farmers
and buyers said on Tuesday.
The 2012/13 season in the world's top grower opens on
October 1.
While abundant seasonal rains have raised farmers'
expectations for the harvest, several weeks of cloud cover and
cool weather sparked an outbreak of fungal black pod disease on
many plantations. A delay in government distribution of
agricultural chemicals in has hampered cocoa farmers' ability to
fight off the disease.
A purchasing manager at an international cocoa export firm
said the average price at the port of Abidjan was between 780
CFA francs ($1.49) and 800 CFA francs per kilogramme, down from
800 CFA per kg to 840 CFA the previous week.
"We're not getting enough cocoa, and we are asking ourselves
if we'll have enough at the beginning of the harvest," said the
manager, who asked not to be named.
"The bean size has clearly improved. The bean count isn't
above 110 beans per 100 grammes. But we are noticing that some
people are mixing in old stocks with the new cocoa, which is
sometimes causing high mold levels," he said.
The average price at Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro
was at between 800 CFA and 810 CFA francs per kg, compared with
840 CFA francs the previous week.
London cocoa futures rallied 5 percent on Tuesday after
adjusting to New York's higher close on Monday, a holiday in the
UK. Liffe December cocoa futures traded up 75
pounds($120) or 4.7 percent at 1,660 pounds a tonne.
ICE December cocoa futures were up $41 or 1.7 percent
at $2,514 per tonne.
In the western region of Issia, farmers said the average
price was around 550 CFA francs per kg, from between 450 and 500
CFA the previous week.
"It's picked up. Some buyers have started to buy in order to
stock beans and make bigger profits when the harvest really gets
started," said local farmer Issouf Kone.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for
about a quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers said
the average farmgate price was between 500 CFA francs per kg and
550 CFA, from about 500 CFA francs the previous week.
"Lots of buyers have reopened their warehouses (following
annual holidays). Some have started going into the bush looking
for product," said local farmer Attoungbre Kouame.
In the western region of Gagnoa, farmers said the average
price was also between 500 CFA francs per kg and 550 CFA from
500 the previous week reflecting improved quality.
"The price is slightly better, because bean size is good.
Quality is much better now," said farmer and cooperative manager
Fancois Badiel.
In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian
cocoa belt, farmers said the average price remained stable
between 500 to 550 CFA francs per kg.
"It's the same price. We haven't yet seen buyers from the
big exporters. It's just the merchants who are on the ground,"
said Soubre farmer Lazere Ake.
In the southern region of Divo, farmers said the average
price was stable to about 500 CFA.
"There aren't many beans leaving the bush to attract
buyers," said Amadou Diallo, who farms near Divo.
($1 = 524.0740 CFA francs)
($1 = 0.6330 British pounds)
(Editing by Joe Bavier)