By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ABIDJAN, Sept 4 Cocoa prices in most of Ivory
Coast's main growing regions and at its two ports rose last week
due to fears poor weather could cut into the crop, farmers and
buyers said on Tuesday.
The 2012/13 season in the world's top grower opens on Oct.
1. While abundant seasonal rains have raised farmers'
expectations for the harvest, a month of cloudy and cool weather
has sparked an outbreak of fungal black pod disease.
A delay in government distribution of agricultural chemicals
has hampered cocoa farmers' ability to fight off the
disease.
A purchasing manager at an international cocoa export firm
said the average price at the port of Abidjan was between 800
CFA francs ($1.53) and 830 CFA francs per kg, up from 780 CFA
per kg to 800 CFA the previous week.
"Prices have gone up in line with the international markets.
Exporters are getting organised ahead of the new cocoa season.
Demand is there but not much volume," said the manager, who
asked not to be named.
The average price at Ivory Coast's second port of San Pedro
was around 850 CFA francs per kg, up from between 800 and 810
CFA francs the previous week.
"The climate is not reassuring. After a long dry spell, now
it's cool. We expect a weak start to the main crop and a drop in
deliveries from the bush," said a San Pedro exporter, who also
asked not to be named.
ICE cocoa rallied to its highest level in nearly 10 months
last week, as dealers tracked weather conditions in West Africa.
It made a technical correction on Tuesday, edging down $24
or 0.9 percent at $2,586 per tonne. Liffe December cocoa futures
traded up 19 pounds ($30.20) or 1.1 percent at 1,683
pounds a tonne.
In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the Ivorian
cocoa belt, farmers said the average price was between 550 CFA
francs per kg to 600, compared with between 500 CFA to 550 CFA
the week before.
"The farmers are selling small amounts. Some are holding
back a part of their harvest, waiting for a new price with they
think will be much better," said Soubre farmer Salam Kone.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for
around a quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers said
the average farmgate price was about 600 CFA francs per kg, up
from between 500 CFA francs and 550 CFA the previous week.
"The price has climbed because the cocoa coming out is of
good quality and because the prices were up in the buyer
warehouses," said local farmer Attoungbre Kouame.
In eastern region of Aboisso, farmers said buyers were
taking their beans at about 600 CFA francs per kg, up from
between 500 CFA and 550 CFA the previous week.
"There isn't yet enough cocoa. The merchants have all raised
their prices to collect big volumes and to make profits at the
port of Abidjan," said Etienne Yao, who farms near Aboisso.
($1 = 521.3040 CFA francs)
($1 = 0.6292 British pounds)
(Editing by Joe Bavier and David Lewis)