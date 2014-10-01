(Adds exporter reaction, details)
ABIDJAN Oct 1 Ivory Coast has set a guaranteed
minimum cocoa farmgate price of 850 CFA francs ($1.63) per
kilogramme for the 2014/15 main crop, up from 750 CFA francs/kg
last season, a Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) board member and
two exporters said on Wednesday.
"850 CFA francs is the price. In the end they decided to be
prudent, even if we could have paid more," said the CCC
official. He had earlier said the marketing board had proposed a
range of prices between 850 and 900 CFA francs for the
government's consideration.
Ivory Coast abandoned a decade of sector liberalisation in
the 2012/13 season, forward selling the bulk of its anticipated
cocoa crop in order to fix a minimum price for farmers and
encourage reinvestment in ageing plantations.
"It's a good price. It's logical. This will encourage the
farmers," said a cocoa exporter based in Ivory Coast's second
port of San Pedro. "They're advancing with plenty of caution.
You mustn't forget that this is a reform, this is a process."
Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast passed 1.7 million
tonnes for the recently ended 2013/14 season, a new record,
according to exporters' estimates.
(1 US dollar = 520.9300 CFA franc)
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate
Felix and David Lewis)