DAKAR, July 30 The world's top cocoa producer
Ivory Coast has forward sold some 1.3 million tonnes of its
2015/2016 cocoa harvest, which is forecast to reach 1.7 million
tonnes, sources at the west African nation's finance ministry
said on Thursday.
The cocoa season is due to start on October 1. Following a
2011 reform of the sector, the government decided to forward
sell its cocoa harvest through a messaging system.
Authorities have also fixed the farmgate cocoa price paid to
farmers at 1,000 CFA francs ($1.67) per kg of beans, the sources
said.
($1 = 600.4700 CFA francs)
