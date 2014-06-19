* Heavy rains in Ivory Coast cocoa regions
* Rains makes drying difficult, destroys roads
* Rains seen lasting until September
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, June 19 Greater amounts of poor quality
cocoa have been arriving at Ivory Coast ports, prompting some
operators to suspend purchases of beans from farms, due to heavy
rainfall and insufficient sunshine, exporters, middlemen and
farmers said on Thursday.
Cocoa farmers require an equal distribution of abundant
rainfall and periods of sunshine to grow and dry cocoa beans,
the main ingredient in chocolate. But heavy downpours have
battered farms in the past weeks in the world's top grower.
Fearing the situation could get worse and pressured by the
Ivorian cocoa regulator to export only quality cocoa, some
buyers have decided to suspend purchases until weather
conditions improve.
"We thought it would be just one or two trucks, but the
numbers are increasing. Last week we had to send back two out of
10 trucks and this week six trucks were sent back," a director
of an Abidjan-based cocoa exporter told Reuters.
The director, who requested anonymity, said he expected the
situation to worsen until the rains cease.
"So we are forced to slow purchases for now and will stop it
altogether for a few weeks if the situation does not change. We
spend money to dry the beans in our ovens, and it is not
profitable," he said.
Ivory Coast has seen abnormally high downpours this rainy
season, which runs from June to September, putting the outlook
for the April-September mid-crop harvest at risk.
Port arrivals for the mid-crop hit 39,000 tonnes in the
first week of June before slowing to 31,000 tonnes last week,
and the downward trend is expected to continue as buyers halt
purchases.
"There is a lot of cocoa, but the rains will slow the drying
process and deliveries at the ports. Without that, arrivals
could hit between 45,000 to 50,000 tonnes per week," another
Abidjan-based exporter said.
POOR ROADS
The weather has also highlighted the poor storage conditions
at farms and the degradation of unpaved farm roads, which make
transport difficult and hurt the quality of beans arriving at
the Abidjan and San Pedro ports.
"Because of the rains, the bags are wet and a lot of humid
cocoa is being delivered to us. We then spend several days
drying them in ovens before shipping it to San Pedro," said
Fousseni Coulibaly, a storage manager in Vavoua in the center
region.
With the worsening road conditions, the few middlemen
buyers, known as "pisteurs", are taking a longer time to return
to farms to purchase cocoa from farmers and transport it to
ports.
"The bosses have asked us not to take too many risks to
collect cocoa, because the roads are bad and could easily
destroy our trucks," said Seydou Toure, a middleman in Duekoue
in the west of the country.
Lucien Kipre, another middleman, said he spent a day and a
half just to cover 25 km (16 miles) on Monday during his last
trip to collect cocoa from farms.
"There is a lot of cocoa in the farms, and farms are calling
us to come and buy. But because of the roads, we have to wait.
Also because the cocoa is not properly dry, the bosses are
asking us to wait," Kipre said.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing Bate Felix; editing by Jane
Baird)