By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, June 19 Greater amounts of poor quality cocoa have been arriving at Ivory Coast ports, prompting some operators to suspend purchases of beans from farms, due to heavy rainfall and insufficient sunshine, exporters, middlemen and farmers said on Thursday.

Cocoa farmers require an equal distribution of abundant rainfall and periods of sunshine to grow and dry cocoa beans, the main ingredient in chocolate. But heavy downpours have battered farms in the past weeks in the world's top grower.

Fearing the situation could get worse and pressured by the Ivorian cocoa regulator to export only quality cocoa, some buyers have decided to suspend purchases until weather conditions improve.

"We thought it would be just one or two trucks, but the numbers are increasing. Last week we had to send back two out of 10 trucks and this week six trucks were sent back," a director of an Abidjan-based cocoa exporter told Reuters.

The director, who requested anonymity, said he expected the situation to worsen until the rains cease.

"So we are forced to slow purchases for now and will stop it altogether for a few weeks if the situation does not change. We spend money to dry the beans in our ovens, and it is not profitable," he said.

Ivory Coast has seen abnormally high downpours this rainy season, which runs from June to September, putting the outlook for the April-September mid-crop harvest at risk.

Port arrivals for the mid-crop hit 39,000 tonnes in the first week of June before slowing to 31,000 tonnes last week, and the downward trend is expected to continue as buyers halt purchases.

"There is a lot of cocoa, but the rains will slow the drying process and deliveries at the ports. Without that, arrivals could hit between 45,000 to 50,000 tonnes per week," another Abidjan-based exporter said.

POOR ROADS

The weather has also highlighted the poor storage conditions at farms and the degradation of unpaved farm roads, which make transport difficult and hurt the quality of beans arriving at the Abidjan and San Pedro ports.

"Because of the rains, the bags are wet and a lot of humid cocoa is being delivered to us. We then spend several days drying them in ovens before shipping it to San Pedro," said Fousseni Coulibaly, a storage manager in Vavoua in the center region.

With the worsening road conditions, the few middlemen buyers, known as "pisteurs", are taking a longer time to return to farms to purchase cocoa from farmers and transport it to ports.

"The bosses have asked us not to take too many risks to collect cocoa, because the roads are bad and could easily destroy our trucks," said Seydou Toure, a middleman in Duekoue in the west of the country.

Lucien Kipre, another middleman, said he spent a day and a half just to cover 25 km (16 miles) on Monday during his last trip to collect cocoa from farms.

"There is a lot of cocoa in the farms, and farms are calling us to come and buy. But because of the roads, we have to wait. Also because the cocoa is not properly dry, the bosses are asking us to wait," Kipre said. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing Bate Felix; editing by Jane Baird)