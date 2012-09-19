* New season to open Oct. 1 under fixed-pricing scheme

* Fund to protect against major price drop

ABIDJAN, Sept 19 Ivory Coast has paid more than 47 billion CFA francs ($93.54 million) into a reserve fund to protect against price fluctuations as it implements a sweeping reform of its cocoa sector, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The 2012/13 cocoa season opens Oct. 1 in the world's top grower under a new scheme to create a government-guaranteed farm gate price in the hope it will boost farmer incomes and encourage reinvestment in plantations.

"The treasury balance for the reserve fund is today at 47.4 billion," Bruno Kone told journalists following a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan.

"It's a good indicator of the good health of the sector, and it's also a good indicator of transparency, since the figure is now public," he said.

Under the reform, Ivory Coast has forward sold the bulk of next season's harvest in twice daily auctions that began in January.

Prices paid during the auctions will be used to calculate a benchmark price to be announced before the season opens, and farmers will receive at least 50 to 60 percent of that price for the duration of the season.

The fund, which the government has announced will eventually total 70 billion CFA francs, will be used to protect against the possibility of a major drop in cocoa prices.

The government says the reform, which was a pre-condition for IMF-backed debt relief agreed earlier this year, is necessary to combat a predicted long-term decline in output due to ageing trees and neglected maintenance.

A perceived lack of transparency on the part of Ivory Coast's cocoa marketing board and fears that problems with the scheme's application could cause supply blockages as the new season begins have made exporters anxious.

"I think the (reserve fund) amount isn't bad to get the season started. It's an amount that theoretically will cover us," said a purchasing manager for an Abidjan-based European exporter, who asked not to be named.

"But we'll need to know the farm gate price in order to make an accurate analysis." ($1 = 502.4370 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)