* New season to open Oct. 1 under fixed-pricing scheme
* Fund to protect against major price drop
ABIDJAN, Sept 19 Ivory Coast has paid more than
47 billion CFA francs ($93.54 million) into a reserve fund to
protect against price fluctuations as it implements a sweeping
reform of its cocoa sector, a government spokesman said on
Wednesday.
The 2012/13 cocoa season opens Oct. 1 in the world's top
grower under a new scheme to create a government-guaranteed farm
gate price in the hope it will boost farmer incomes and
encourage reinvestment in plantations.
"The treasury balance for the reserve fund is today at 47.4
billion," Bruno Kone told journalists following a cabinet
meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan.
"It's a good indicator of the good health of the sector, and
it's also a good indicator of transparency, since the figure is
now public," he said.
Under the reform, Ivory Coast has forward sold the bulk of
next season's harvest in twice daily auctions that began in
January.
Prices paid during the auctions will be used to calculate a
benchmark price to be announced before the season opens, and
farmers will receive at least 50 to 60 percent of that price for
the duration of the season.
The fund, which the government has announced will eventually
total 70 billion CFA francs, will be used to protect against the
possibility of a major drop in cocoa prices.
The government says the reform, which was a pre-condition
for IMF-backed debt relief agreed earlier this year, is
necessary to combat a predicted long-term decline in output due
to ageing trees and neglected maintenance.
A perceived lack of transparency on the part of Ivory
Coast's cocoa marketing board and fears that problems with the
scheme's application could cause supply blockages as the new
season begins have made exporters anxious.
"I think the (reserve fund) amount isn't bad to get the
season started. It's an amount that theoretically will cover
us," said a purchasing manager for an Abidjan-based European
exporter, who asked not to be named.
"But we'll need to know the farm gate price in order to make
an accurate analysis."
($1 = 502.4370 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)