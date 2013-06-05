* Smuggling had been largely stamped out during main crop
* High mid-crop price, poor quality hindering buying
* Smuggled volumes still relatively small, but could rise
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, June 5 Cocoa smuggling is back on the
rise from top grower Ivory Coast after an 8-month lull as a high
guaranteed farmer price for the April-to-September mid-crop has
dampened interest from traders, forcing farmers in need of cash
to sell to illegal operators.
The activity is being exacerbated by a large mid-crop which,
due to dry weather in the early months of this year, has seen
higher levels of undersized beans than in previous seasons.
Ivory Coast abandoned a decade of sector liberalisation this
season and forward sold the bulk of its 2012/13 harvest in order
to fix a guaranteed price for farmers of 725 CFA francs ($1.44)
per kg for the main crop.
The fixed price, which replaced a system of spot buying and
was largely respected by the country's merchants during the main
crop, helped clamp down on smuggling that had become rampant
over the previous decade.
The marketing board, the CCC, said in April that while
illegal trafficking had not completely disappeared during the
main crop, the smuggled volumes were insignificant.
However, a smaller than expected discount - fixed at a
maximum of 30 CFA francs per kg for bean exporters and 70 CFA
francs per kg for local processors - on the export price of less
valuable mid-crop beans has caused a slump in purchasing.
A lack of buyers and a reluctance by many farmers to sell to
merchants who are now regularly undercutting the
government-guaranteed price has left an abundance of beans in
the bush.
Exporters said some of those stocks are now seeping across
the borders.
"Our office in Ghana confirmed this ... We are seeing small
quantities that are being sent across regularly for the past few
weeks," an official with a major European soft commodities
trading company told Reuters.
The purchasing manager of an Abidjan-based exporter
confirmed the reports of smuggling.
"There's smuggling into Ghana. We can't quantify it for the
moment. But towards Liberia, there are fairly regular convoys
according to our information," he said.
Traders expect mid-crop output to hit around 400,000 tonnes
this season, up from an average of 361,000 tonnes produced over
the previous five seasons, according to ICCO data.
Company officials contacted by Reuters said the amounts
leaving the country illegally remained relatively small. But
with bean exporters reluctant to buy and many local processors -
the principal purchasers of the mid-crop - soon expected to
reach capacity, some traders believe it will increase.
"We think there are still 150,000 tonnes of the mid-crop
that have not yet been sold, so a part of that could easily be
transferred to Ghana," said one European trader.
Farmers said the recent increase in smuggling was also
linked to the small size of this season's mid-crop beans, many
of which do not meet minimum standards for export.
"All the cocoa that we bring to the port of Abidjan is
rejected because the exporters say the beans are too small. So
what are we supposed to do?" said Joseph Amani, who farms in the
Abengourou region near the border with Ghana.
($1 = 501.8220 CFA francs)
(Additional reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly in Abidjan and
Sarah McFarlane in London; Writing by Joe Bavier)