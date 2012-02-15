* Both sides say not willing to budge

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Talks on Ivory Coast's sweeping cocoa reform plan have stalled between leading export firms and authorities over its proposed allowance for transport costs, sources from both sides said on Wednesday.

The top grower nation's overhaul of the cocoa sector is meant to provide farmers a price floor to encourage investment and is also a vital step for the war-scarred West African state to get more relief on its foreign debt.

Exporters said a series of meetings over the plan since last week had yielded only a few points of agreement. A vital sticking point is a schedule of costs that exporters say underestimates the real cost of moving cocoa from plantation to port and could leave them holding the bag.

"They don't want to move and we don't either," a government official taking part in the talks told Reuters on Wednesday, asking not to be named. "We set a deadline for the talks for the end of this month, because we can't discuss this indefinitely."

Ivory Coast is seeking to ensure farmers receive 50 to 60 percent of the market price for their cocoa by selling forward supply contracts, after years of complaints from growers that they were not making enough money to properly take care of their plantations.

But exporters said the programme could lose them money.

"There is no solution and no one is budging concerning the schedule," said the director of a European export firm based in Abidjan. "The CGFCC (regulator) has undervalued the charges, and if that stays the same, we're all going to fail next season."

Analysts have said ageing trees and a failure to counter pests and disease could threaten Ivory Coast's long-term cocoa production, choking off the country's main revenue earner. The country produced a record 1.5 million tonnes of cocoa last season, more than a third of global supply.

The reform is also a condition for debt relief under the World Bank/IMF Heavy Indebted Poor Country scheme, which could help Ivory Coast recover from a post-election civil war.

SAY THIRD OF REAL COST

Several main exporters have boycotted an electronic auction system launched by Ivory Coast in January for forward selling the 2012-13 crop, increasing the risk the system will fail. The auction system was the reform effort's first major step.

"We are businessmen and we don't want to lose money on our investments. The current system of sales offered by the CGFCC is too risky," said another director of an international export firm, asking not to be named.

Exporters said the government-set schedule provided an allowance for plantation-to-port transport that was barely a third of the real cost.

"There are charges including extortion by the military at roadblocks, by unions and police and customs that add to the cost," said the export firm director.

"We need to consider all of this in the scale and set a fair and realistic cost, but this is not happening and we will not participate in an auction if the scale is not clarified for everyone."

World Bank officials said this month the country's reform effort was "on the right track". (Writing by Richard Valdmanis, editing by Jane Baird)