ABIDJAN Feb 10 Light rainfall mixed with hot
weather last week in Ivory Coast's key western cocoa region of
Soubre damaged the first flowers of the upcoming mid-crop,
though healthy rains elsewhere boded well for its development,
farmers and analysts said on Tuesday.
As the main crop tails off, farmers are looking for at least
one good downpour per week for the next two months to nurture
flowers and cocoa pods for the April to September mid-crop.
Ivory Coast is in the midst of the mid-November to March dry
season when rainfall is scarce.
In Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt, an analyst
reported 9 millimetres of rainfall compared with nil the
previous week.
"It is very hot and these rains are not enough. The flowers
have started to dry out and fall because the trees are suffering
from a lack of water," said Salam Kone, who farms in the
outskirts of Soubre.
"If we don't get regular rains from now til the end of the
month, the mid-crop will start late in our area and we will have
fewer beans this year than last," Kone said.
Despite concerns that Ivory Coast's production would fall in
the 2014-15 season due to harsh Harmattan winds, exporters say
arrivals at ports from the Oct. 1 start of the main crop until
Feb. 8 are running at 1,141,000 tonnes -- higher than the
1,116,000 tonnes in the same period last year.
In the western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of
Ivory Coast's output, farmers said they received one good
downpour compared with nothing the previous week.
"We hope that the rains will continue to revive the trees
because a lot of their branches are dry," said Attoungbre
Kouame, who farms in the outskirts of Daloa. "We fear that the
beans will be small at the start of the mid-crop if it does not
rain enough."
However, farmers were optimistic about the mid-crop in the
eastern region of Abengourou and the southern regions of Divo,
Agboville and Tiassale.
"We had two heavy rains. The soil is starting to become
humid," said farmer Amadou Diallo, who farms on the outskirts of
Divo. "There are new leaves on the trees so there will be a lot
of flowers soon."
In the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the quality
of its beans, farmers said downpours were helping trees to
produce enough flowers after a recent drought.
"If this rain continues, the mid-crop will be abundant,"
said farmer Marcellin N'Da.
