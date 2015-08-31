ABIDJAN Aug 31 Patchy rains and cooler weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions damaged flowers and raised fears that output could be diminished in the part of the main crop season that falls in November and December, farmers said on Monday.

But elsewhere farmers were optimistic about the season ahead in the world's top cocoa grower.

Even so, Ivory Coast will see a significant fall in its 2015/16 main crop due to dry weather that has hampered crop development and could worsen with the onset of El Nino, industry analysts and farmers said.

In the western region of Soubre at the heart of the cocoa belt an analyst reported 4 millimetres of rainfall, compared with 14 mm the previous week.

"The weather's cool and we lack sunshine. It's not good for the cocoa trees," said Lazare Ake, who farms on the outskirts of Soubre.

"The pods for October are already in place. We are worried for the pods for November and December because there are lots of flowers turning yellow and falling because of the cool temperatures and lack of sunshine," he said.

The 2015/16 season opens in October, with the main crop running from October through March.

In the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the quality of its beans, farmers said there had been insufficient rain in the last month and cooler weather could reduce the size of the start of the main crop.

However in the southern region of Divo, farmers were optimistic about the light rain mixed with cooler weather.

"The size of the rainfall hasn't been enormous. There's only just enough heat," said Amadou Diallo, who farms near Divo. "There are lots of flowers that have survived and we think that the main harvest season will start well with higher quality beans than last season," he said.

Farmers were also optimistic in the southern regions of Aboisso, Agboville and Tiassale, in the coastal regions of Sassandra and San Pedro and in the western regions of Bouafle and Gagnoa.

In the centre-west region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of national output, farmers reported one good rainfall. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)