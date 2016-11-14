ABIDJAN Nov 14 Light rains mixed with sunny
spells last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions
strengthened the prospect for a main crop, which is expected to
exceed last season's, farmers said on Monday.
The rain should help flowers and small pods develop and
improve the size of the October-to-March main crop but farmers
are watching for the arrival of the dry harmattan wind that will
play a key role in determining the main crop's size.
The harmattan sweeps down from the Sahara for a variable
period between December and March. When strong, it causes a
sharp drop in humidity and reduces crop yields in Ivory Coast,
which is the world's top cocoa producer.
"Each week we have at least one rain. Things are looking
good for a longer and more abundant harvest than last year,"
said Amara Kone, who farms in the western region of Duekoue.
"The harvest will be plentiful until the end of the year
because the trees carry lots of big pods," he said.
In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa
belt, farmers reported a similar story.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a
quarter of national output, farmers said that if the harmattan
starts soon it would damage the flowers currently on the trees.
"The yield is good but if the harmattan starts early lots of
the flowers will dry out and fall from the trees, which will
reduce the harvest, said Koffi Konan, who farms on the outskirts
of the town of Daloa.
Farmers said growing conditions were good in the southern
regions of Aboisso, Agboville and Divo and in the western region
of Gagnoa.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg and Jon Boyle)