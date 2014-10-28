* Cocoa output on track to hit 370,000 tonnes this year
* Revenues up to $1.3 bln, against $900 mln in 2012
* Nigeria seeking to cut dependence on oil through farming
By Chijioke Ohuocha
ABUJA, Oct 28 Nigeria expects to earn $1.3
billion from cocoa exports this year, an increase of 45 percent
on two years ago, after a steady rise in output that could help
shift Africa's top economy away from its reliance on oil, its
agriculture minister told Reuters.
Akinwumi Adesina, speaking on the sidelines of a cocoa
summit in Nigeria's capital Abuja late on Monday, said the
world's fourth biggest cocoa producer was set to produce 370,000
tonnes this year from its 14 major producing areas, up from the
250,000 tonnes that earned it $900 million in 2012.
Last year production was up to 300,000 tonnes, Adesina said.
"If we don't diversify the economy, we are exposed to
shocks. The bulk of our export earnings come from crude oil but
we are mindful as a government that this is not a sustainable
pathway," Adesina said.
"Today agriculture is the largest contributor to the non-oil
sector and the key components of that is ... cocoa."
Nigeria government revenues fell 16.5 percent month-on-month
to 502.09 billion naira ($3.03 billion) in September on a fall
in global oil prices and outages caused by oil theft. Benchmark
Brent crude has fallen more than 25 percent since June.
"We want to replace oil within the next 5-8 years ... so
that we can buffer ourselves against ... global commodity price
shocks," Adesina said.
That is an ambitious task. Oil revenues currently make up 95
percent of foreign exchange earnings. Nigeria earns roughly $50
billion a year from oil exports, almost 40 times what it earns
from cocoa.
Adesina said Nigeria was working on agricultural
commodities, including cocoa, sugar, oil palm, and cassava, to
help plug shortfalls from oil revenues.
Cocoa was one of the first victim's of Nigeria's discovery
of oil in the 1950s, which led to the gradual abandonment of
other economic sectors.
High unemployment and poverty levels among Nigeria's 170
million people have prompted authorities to look again at the
labour-intensive cocoa industry, with the aim of getting more
people to grow a product for which prices have been rising to a
40-year high in the past two months.
Adesina said the government aimed to produce half a million
tonnes of cocoa next year and 600,000 tonnes by 2016, as a new
hybrid variety given out to farmers improves yields. Europe is
the main buyer. The long-term aim was to produce a million
tonnes a year, just shy of top grower Ivory Coast.
Adesina said Nigeria's cocoa revenues hit $900 million two
years ago, rising to $1.2 billion last year, on increasing
global cocoa prices and domestic production. Cocoa accounted for
9 percent of Nigeria's $12.9 billion total non-oil revenues in
2013.
He also said that the government was working on a cocoa
board in conjunction with the private sector which would help
accelerate growth in production, noting that a board helped
Ghana double its output to 700,000 tons in the past 10-years.
Adesina said the European Union was supporting Nigeria with
around 12 million euros to develop a standards laboratory.
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Jon Boyle)