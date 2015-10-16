LONDON Oct 16 Olam is forecasting there will be a global cocoa deficit of 150,000 tonnes in the 2015/16 season, chief operating officer of the company's cocoa unit Amit Suri said on Friday.

Suri said dry weather in top producing region West Africa was a concern as crops developed.

"The two major factors are the main crop settings in Ivory Coast and Ghana and that we're seeing grind grow by 2 percent because last year's minus 4 percent overshot consumption," he told Reuters.

"We are not factoring in a growth in consumption this year," he added, noting this was due to macroeconomic factors including slowing growth in China and emerging markets. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Nigel Hunt; editing by Adrian Croft)