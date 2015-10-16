BRIEF-PVH says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 mln
* Says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 million versus $11.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
LONDON Oct 16 Archer Daniels Midland Co. said on Friday it had completed the sale of its global cocoa business to Olam International.
The company said the sale was valued at $1.2 billion, subject to the finalisation of post-closing adjustments. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pravin Char)
