By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, June 18 Cocoa butter ratios, a key indicator of demand, held steady at six-month highs in Asia this week on the back of tight supply as some grinders cut capacity, dealers said on Wednesday, triggering a rebound in the price of powder.

Chocolate makers including Barry Callebaut are racing to buy cocoa butter from their competitors this summer, pushing price premiums in Asia, Europe and the United States to their highest in months.

Asian butter ratios were offered at 2.50 times London futures <0#LCC:>, unchanged from two weeks ago. Butter prices are calculated by multiplying London and New York cocoa futures <0#CC:> by the ratios, which are set by grinders.

"There's little business done at such high ratios. I guess the industry is still trying make sense of the fact that butter ratios have gone up much higher than expected," said a dealer in Indonesia.

"I think they need to buy, but they are not willing to pay up."

London cocoa bean futures have gained about 12 percent so far this year on expectations of a second consecutive global cocoa deficit in 2013/14 and strong demand for butter.

Grinders do not reveal the size of their stocks and chocolate makers had been waiting for the butter ratio to drop after Easter celebrations, but further gains caught them by surprise, prompting the recent round of purchases on fear they will rise even higher.

When ground, cocoa beans yield roughly equal parts butter, which gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture, and powder - used in cakes, biscuits and drinks. Grinders do not reveal the size of their butter or powder stocks.

Some grinders in Asia have reduced capacity to help ease powder stocks, although in Indonesia, bean scarcity is likely to be the main cause, according to dealers.

World No.3 cocoa bean producer Indonesia should push to more than double output to 1 million tonnes a year to meet Asia's growing appetite for chocolate and demand from local grinders, a senior official at Barry Callebaut said late last month.

Demand has helped butter defy pressure from recent rallies in global bean prices in London and New York, since ratios and futures usually move in opposite directions.

Powder prices were also unusually strong, with grinders offering the product as high as $2,100 a tonne, compared with $1,400, $1,800 and $1,900 a tonne two weeks ago, depending on the quality.

Powder and butter markets often move in opposite directions.

WEEK AHEAD

Dealers expect butter ratios to stay at current levels next week on expectations of demand from chocolate makers.

