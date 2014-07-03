* Butter ratios highest since December

* Powder prices slip below $2,000/T

SINGAPORE, July 3 Cocoa butter ratios, a key indicator of demand, remained firm at a 7-month high in Asia this week on the back of tight supply, but powder prices slipped again after a recent rebound, dealers said on Thursday.

Cocoa butter has seen a surge in buying interest from chocolatiers in Asia, Europe and the United States after grinders cut capacity in order to reduce mounting powder inventory.

When ground, cocoa beans yield roughly equal parts butter, which gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture, and powder - used in cakes, biscuits and drinks. Grinders do not reveal the size of their butter or powder stocks.

Butter ratios were quoted at 2.47 to 2.50 times London futures <0#LCC:>, little changed from two weeks ago, with no reports of deals. Butter prices are calculated by multiplying London and New York cocoa futures <0#CC:> by the ratios, which are set by grinders.

Powder, which often moves in opposite directions to butter, slipped below $2,000 a tonne.

"Certainly, there's a lot of pressure on powder prices. I think powder will be trading below $2,000 for some time at between $1,600 to $1,800 a tonne," said a dealer in Singapore.

Some grinders in Asia have reduced capacity to help ease powder stocks, although in Indonesia bean scarcity is likely to be the main cause, according to dealers.

Demand has helped butter defy pressure from rallies in global bean prices in London and New York, since ratios and futures usually move in opposite directions.

Dealers are waiting for the release of second quarter grinding data by the Malaysia Cocoa Board and the Cocoa Association of Asia (CAA) in mid-July for clues on demand and inventory.

Malaysia's first-quarter cocoa grindings slid 13.6 percent from a year ago to 62,359 tonnes, with grinders cutting output in an attempt to tackle high powder inventories.

But total grindings in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore rose 3.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to the CAA.

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)