* Ivory Coast set to cut price paid to cocoa farmers

* Demand has stagnated, low prices may reignite growth

By Nigel Hunt and Ange Aboa

LONDON/ABIDJAN, March 21 West Africa's push to increase cocoa production risks backfiring as a global glut leaves farmers desperate to find buyers while their products perish.

A potentially record global cocoa surplus in the current season could be made worse with some traders and analysts saying production may again outstrip demand in 2017/18 (October/September).

"All the signs are that there could be another bumper crop. The problems we have are to do with the financing of the crop," said Edward George, Head of Group Research at Ecobank.

Ivory Coast and Ghana had been increasing the prices paid to cocoa farmers and encouraging them to expand and could face a political backlash if they now attempt to put on the brakes.

"There has been an indiscriminate push by most cocoa producing countries to develop policies in support of production increase," one European cocoa trader said, adding policies had promoted both improved yields and new cocoa plantings.

The expansion in production has coincided in the last few years with a stagnation in demand linked to increasing obesity concerns in Europe and North America and economic woes in key growth markets such as Brazil and Russia.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) last month forecast that there would be a global surplus of 264,000 tonnes in the current 2016/17 season but many believe it will be substantially larger.

"At the moment most players are forecasting a surplus substantially above the ICCO - more like 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes," one London-based trader said.

The global glut has been driving down international prices with New York futures slumping to $1,869 a tonne on March 2, the weakest price in 9-1/2 years.

Analysts and traders said governments in West Africa now face economic pressure to cut the price paid to farmers with New York cocoa futures falling to the lowest level in almost a decade earlier this month.

Ivory Coast's marketing board said on Tuesday it would make an unspecified cut in its guaranteed price for the April to September mid-crop due to a sharp drop in world cocoa futures prices.

A significant cut in the price paid to farmers could hurt production, initially through lower use on inputs such as fertilizers and eventually through a potential switch back to other crops such as palm or rubber.

"We are probably planting already now the seeds of the next cocoa bull cycle," one European trader said.

Second biggest producer Ghana looks set to resist pressure to cut the price paid to farmers if at all possible, traders said, adding such a move would risk antagonizing a core support base in the centre of the country.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) won December's election with a manifesto which pledged to double production and there is widespread expectation that it will also follow the previous administration and encourage production by raising prices when the season begins in October.

"It can't happen," said Samuel Antwi, a cocoa farmer in Ashanti region, when asked if the government might reduce prices. "We hope that this government is a listening government and they will increase the price."

Analysts are looking to see whether low prices reignite demand growth.

"I really do think demand will respond to the price signal. Demand growth in the last 15 years had been in places in the world which are more price sensitive," one European analyst said, citing Brazil and Russia as two examples.

Demand in mature markets such as western Europe and North America, however, appears unlikely to rise significantly given concerns in those regions about obesity.

Nielsen confectionery analyst Gemma Cooper said there was a trend in Britain and North America towards healthier snacks with more shelf space in food retailers devoted to products such as popcorn and pretzels.

"We do see a lot of new products coming into the market. Some of them have chocolate inside them. The trend is about moderation not elimination," she said.

Cooper also noted a trend towards buying larger sizes of chocolate confectionery such as family sharing bags rather than single serving bars, seeking better value for money.

Whether this will lead to more or less consumption, however, is not yet clear, she said, noting that confectionery manufacturers were offering the larger packs in resealable bags.

"They are trying to encourage people to make sure they don't consume it all in one sitting, although some people do," she said. (Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Joe Bavier; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)